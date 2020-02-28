IND Vs NZ: Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja?

Thursday's practice session provided a hint that there will be some changes to the playing XI for the second Test against New Zealand.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja came to bat along with the openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubhman Gill in the adjacent nets. Both also bowled together for the most part of the session.

Though Ashwin bowled well in the first Test at Wellington, his lack of runs could go against his selection for the second Test here, beginning on Saturday.



Ajinkya Rahane

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said the team management will take a decision just before the match. "We have not taken any decision yet. Ashwin had bowled really well in Wellington and he is a quality bowler. Jadeja is also a quality bowler. Yes, it gets a bit tough [to choose between Ashwin and Jadeja] when we play overseas," said Rahane during the press conference on Thursday.

"But I think it is a good sign for the team when we travel outside India because both are quality spinners. The decision will depend on the condition of the wicket tomorrow [Friday] and we have to see the thought process of the captain and coach and what combination they have in mind for the team," added Rahane.

Despite trailing in the two-match series, India did not show any anxiousness regarding the pitch. "We will get to know on the first day how much pace, swing, seam or spin there will be on this pitch. We don't really want to go by words, but we need to find out as a team and individuals about it and that is what is more important," said Rahane.

The Hagley Oval pitch is in focus ever since both teams landed here. Once again, the toss is expected to play a crucial role.

New Zealand have a healthy record here. Their current form and expected return of Neil Wagner will boost the hosts' chances of maintaining the winning momentum. "Whether you win the toss or not, I think this team is pretty well established in terms of how they play Test cricket. We are confident that we are equipped for batting or bowling first," said Kiwi batting coach Peter Fulton.

Shubman Gill may come into contention if Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw, who skipped Thursday's practice session due to swelling on his left foot, is ruled out.

