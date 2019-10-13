IND vs SA: Wriddhiman Saha takes one handed-stunner; Fans hail 'Best in the world'

BBCI shared a picture of Saha and captioned it: Catch it like Saha. Picture Courtesy/Twitter BCCI

On the penultimate day of the second Test in Pune between India and South Africa, Indian glovesman Wriddhiman Saha took possibly the 'catch of the season' when the wicketkeeper-batsman flew and plucked a one-handed catch to dismiss Theunis De Bruyn off Umesh Yadav's bowling.

The Bengal lad gave Indian cricket fans a reason to celebrate his return to Test cricket as Saha turned into a superman in order to dismiss Theunis De Bruyn. Saha's stunning one-handed catch was the second wicket that India took after enforcing captain Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on on Day 4 morning at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Watch the 'Superman' catch by Wriddhiman Saha here:

Fantastic catch by Saha.. justifying his selection and why he is considered the best in the business #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/N83BuVNkFL — Ajesh Kumar (@ajesh06) October 13, 2019

After Saha's super-human effort, visitors South Africa were reduced to 21 for two in 5.4 overs when Umesh Yadav struck for India. Earlier, India's senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma trapped Aiden Markram LBW for a duck on the second ball of the first over.

The 34-year-old wicket-keeper batsman from West Bengal had done a similar feat on the Day 3 of the test match when he took an impressive catch right in front of first slip off Umesh's bowling to get De Bruyn. Saha, who plays for SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League had tweeted the video of the remarkable catch, captioning: Just in case anyone missed Superman. Saha's catch yesterday.... here it is."

Pictures and videos of 'Superman' Saha's incredible catch have gone viral on the social media within no time and have left Twitterati into a frenzy. In no time, Twitter exploded with memes about his flying act and witty tweets to celebrate the catch.

Here's how netizens reacted to Saha's 'Superman' catch:

Catch it like Saha ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/ZcpHp77m3B — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2019

WHAT A CATCH!



This has to be Saha's wicket, he launched himself on the leg-side. Umesh has accounted for de Bruyn in both the innings with Saha's help ðÂÂÂ



ðÂÂ¿ðÂÂ¦ - 21/2#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #INDvSA — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 13, 2019

Pakistani fans after watching Wriddhiman Saha's WK#INDvsSApic.twitter.com/wPDh4gWzig — Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) October 13, 2019

Superman Saha! He just might bring pure wicketkeeping back into vogue. Down the legside, one-handed and he makes it look easy. Such a joy to watch him behind the wickets. pic.twitter.com/ORwcEm3TT2 — Randhir niwas hooda (@HoodaNiwas) October 13, 2019

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates