IND vs SA: Wriddhiman Saha takes one handed-stunner; Fans hail 'Best in the world'

Updated: Oct 14, 2019, 09:47 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

Indian glovesman Wriddhiman Saha turned into a superman when the 34-year-old wicketkeeper took a sensational one-handed flying catch to dismiss to dismiss Theunis De Bruyn off Umesh Yadav's bowling on the penultimate day of the second Test in Pune

BBCI shared a picture of Saha and captioned it: Catch it like Saha. Picture Courtesy/Twitter BCCI

On the penultimate day of the second Test in Pune between India and South Africa, Indian glovesman Wriddhiman Saha took possibly the 'catch of the season' when the wicketkeeper-batsman flew and plucked a one-handed catch to dismiss Theunis De Bruyn off Umesh Yadav's bowling.

The Bengal lad gave Indian cricket fans a reason to celebrate his return to Test cricket as Saha turned into a superman in order to dismiss Theunis De Bruyn. Saha's stunning one-handed catch was the second wicket that India took after enforcing captain Virat Kohli enforced the follow-on on Day 4 morning at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Watch the 'Superman' catch by Wriddhiman Saha here:

After Saha's super-human effort, visitors South Africa were reduced to 21 for two in 5.4 overs when Umesh Yadav struck for India. Earlier, India's senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma trapped Aiden Markram LBW for a duck on the second ball of the first over.

The 34-year-old wicket-keeper batsman from West Bengal had done a similar feat on the Day 3 of the test match when he took an impressive catch right in front of first slip off Umesh's bowling to get De Bruyn. Saha, who plays for SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League had tweeted the video of the remarkable catch, captioning: Just in case anyone missed Superman. Saha's catch yesterday.... here it is."

Pictures and videos of 'Superman' Saha's incredible catch have gone viral on the social media within no time and have left Twitterati into a frenzy. In no time, Twitter exploded with memes about his flying act and witty tweets to celebrate the catch.

Here's how netizens reacted to Saha's 'Superman' catch:

Loading...

