IND vs WI: Coach Stuart Law backs tall off-spinner Roston Chase to trouble India

WI off-spinner Roston Chase

With the wounds of 1-4 loss in England still fresh despite the recent Asia Cup triumph, West Indies coach Stuart Law took dig at World No. 1 Team India ahead of the first Test which begins here tomorrow. Well aware of the fact that Indian batsmen are prone to fail against the spinners, in fact a little more against the lesser-known ones, Law felt off-spinner Roston Chase, 26, has it in him to surprise Virat Kohli & Co.

Two years ago though, some of the Indian batsmen, who are a part of this team, had faced Chase. His heroic five-wicket haul in only his second Test at Kingston in July 2016 was one of the highlights for the West Indies in the drawn Test.



Stuart Law

Roston plays a big role

In the West Indies's latest triumph over Bangladesh in July, Chase claimed 2-20 in the second and final Test at Kingston. In June, Chase starred with 4-15 to help win the first Test against Sri Lanka at Port of Spain. "Moeen Ali really took it to India in England, bowling in the foot-holes. You got to use what is available; Roston is a bit taller than Moeen, bowls at similar pace, gets good bounce and can spin it. A bit backed with [Devendra] Bishoo and [Jomel] Warrican, we have got some really good control there as well," West Indies head coach Law, who is on his penultimate assignment with the team before joining Middlesex, said yesterday.

The fact that only five players from this West Indies team have played a Test in India, Law is hopeful his unknown players surprise the Indian team. "We have unearthed a couple of kids which you will hopefully see through the ODIs and T20Is as well. "We got two more — Keemo Paul, who has played a big part in our recent successes, and a kid called Sherman Lewis. They have got some pace, they swing the ball, they are keen to learn and sometimes [it is] better [to have] the unknown with the opposition not understanding what they are about. Hopefully, they can come in and nick a few out early and put India under pressure," said Law.

Roach to miss first Test

Meanwhile, the coach rued the absence of Kemar Roach for the first Test after the pace spearhead flew home to Barbados following the demise of his grandmother. He is set to join the team for the second Test.

