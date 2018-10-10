IND vs WI: Despite discussion, Wankhede ODI still in jeopardy

cricket

While there could be an outcome on Thursday, there are indications that MCA may not be in a position to host the tie.

Will Mumbai Cricket Association host the India v West Indies ODI allotted to them on October 29? It's a question that still can't be answered considering the administrative turmoil the association is in. mid-day was the first to report about the concerns MCA is facing over hosting the ODI in its October 6 edition.

Yesterday, MCA CEO

CS Naik and the eligible Managing Committee members met BCCI chief executive Rahul Johri and explained the tricky situation they are in. There is a complete administrative logjam in the MCA after the Bombay High Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) relinquished their position after their term was not extended post September 15.

After their notice of motion was dismissed on Monday by the Bombay HC, the MCA will now have to approach the Supreme Court for direction. MCA showed willingness to help the BCCI to organise the match, provided all decisions are taken by the Board, but the parent body insisted that they cannot conduct a match they have allotted to a state association. "The BCCI is hell-bent on MCA hosting the match, but since there is no direction from the court over who will take charge of the MCA, organising a match in such a situation is impossible," a MCA source said.

The Board too is not in a position to take full responsibility. "The BCCI has agreed to pay the vendors directly and bear all expenses of the match, but as far as issuing tenders is concerned, there is no authority with the association. The situation is such that the MCA is keen to have the game but its hands are tied," the source added.

To organise the match, the MCA will have to issue 18 tenders, but the CEO has refused to take any responsibility as there is no direction from the court. While there could be an outcome on Thursday, there are indications that MCA may not be in a position to host the tie. In any case, the BCCI has never conducted a match on behalf of a state association.

