IND vs WI: Prithvi Shaw's attacking style makes it easier for others, says Roston Chase

cricket

Opener Shaw flayed the Caribbean attack during his 52-ball-70 on Day Two of the second Test to give India a flying start

India opener Prithvi Shaw celebrates his 50 against West Indies on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Young Prithvi Shaw's attacking style of batsmanship is allowing the senior Indian players to bat freely and without pressure, reckons West Indies all-rounder Roston Chase.

Opener Shaw flayed the Caribbean attack during his 52-ball-70 on Day Two of the second Test to give India a flying start. Asked about the impact of his style, Chase said, "I think they look up to him to give them that good start and the other guys, more mature guys, just come in and knock it around and look to take ones and twos.

"I just think that was their strategy, to really go hard with the young guy because that is his natural game, and make it easier for the other guys coming in after him," said the in-form West Indian. Chase was happy to get to a personal milestone as he struck his maiden century (106) abroad.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever