IND vs WI: Team India Sunil Subramaniam staying put after apology

cricket

Team India's manager Subramaniam won't be called back from Caribbean after his apology over alleged misconduct gets accepted by CoA, BCCI

The Indian team manager Sunil Subramaniam watches the proceedings during the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. Pic/AFP

Contrary to reports of the BCCI calling back its team manager Sunil Subramaniam midway from the ongoing West Indies tour for alleged misconduct, mid-day can confirm that the former Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner will continue till the tour ends. A BCCI source confirmed to mid-day that Subramaniam will stay put in the Caribbean for the remainder of the ODI and Test series. "The matter has been sorted out," the source told mid-day yesterday.

Subramaniam, who was Ravichandran Ashwin's coach at one time, has already offered an unconditional apology to the officials in the Indian High Commissions in Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago. Subramaniam was accused of behaving in a high-handed manner while dealing with senior Indian Foreign Service officers in the Caribbean for a water conservation promotional activity featuring a few Indian players.

According to a PTI report, Subramaniam repeatedly avoided calls from the High Commission officials and the BCCI management. "When a very senior person from Indian High Commission in Trinidad & Tobago called up Subramaniam seeking his co-operation, he told him 'Don't flood me with messages'. The BCCI has come to know that he refused to entertain their calls when all they were doing was to carry out the government's directive," a senior official was quoted as saying in the report.

Subramaniam reportedly attributed lack of sleep and stress as the cause of his alleged poor behaviour. Like the head coach and its support staff, Subramaniam too has been given an extension of 45 days till the WI tour. However, after this episode, his future with the Indian team doesn't seem bright. Subramaniam, who is first full-time team manager, is known to be efficient in his administrative work, the very reason head coach Ravi Shastri is believed to have recommended an extension to his tenure. However, one would hardly see Subramaniam mingle with the players or the support staff on tours.

Yalvigi applies for India manager's post

Former Mumbai off-spinner Anand Yalvigi, 44, has applied for the Indian team manager's post. Yalvigi also played for Maharashtra and Karnataka state teams during his six-year first-class career. He was part of Karnataka's Ranji Trophy-winning team in 1998-99 when they beat Madhya Pradesh in the final at Bangalore. Yalvigi has been into sports marketing and handled the marketing and cricket affairs of a few IPL teams.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates