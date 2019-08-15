Independence Day 2019: Images, Wishes, Wallpapers, Quotes, Messages

national

Happy Independence Day 2019: Here's a list of photos, quotes, wishes and messages for Independence Day that you can share with your loved ones to celebrate 73 years of freedom

Pic/Twitter/Shantanu Trailokya

India celebrates 73 years of Independence today. On Independence, people across the country come together to salute and honour the freedom fighters who fought for India’s independence from the British Raj. This day serves as a timely reminder of the freedom struggle and the many lives which were sacrificed in pursuit of it. The words of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, when he said, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom,” perfectly summarise the struggle and the consequent joy one felt on Independence Day.

This Independence Day, we bring you a collection of Messages, wishes, Images, Quotes, Wallpaper, Status, Photos and Pics that you can share with your loved ones today to celebrate 73 years of freedom. Here's a list of some top quotes, messages and images you can post and share as a proud Indian.

Thousands of them laid down their lives for our country to celebrate this day ( #IndependenceDay2019 ) never forget their sacrifices. Salute to our nation's heroes called #indianarmy pic.twitter.com/17Q7X3mg32 — Praveen Rajpurohit (@Praveen45463712) August 14, 2019

Our motherland is our identity, our pride...

Our freedom is earned and deserved..

We should always remember and cherish it!

Happy Independence Day.

Our freedom fighters endured countless sufferings to give Indians their freedom.

It's a day to remember and honour them. Have a Happy Independence Day!

We should salute the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and soldiers who made the dream of independent India a reality.ð¨ð®ð¨ð®



#IndependenceDayIndia#IndependenceDay2019 pic.twitter.com/dT39UcIWAh — Sajid Farhan (@Spykar_sajid) August 14, 2019

Freedom should not be something you have to deserve. It's something you just naturally have. Something that no one can take away from you. Let's celebrate freedom! Happy Independence Day 2019. Let not anything divide the Idea of India and its spirit. Its plurality is its strength. Let's celebrate it this Independence Day!

Freedom in the mind,

Faith in the words,

Pride in our hearts &

Memories in our souls...

Let’s salute our nation on Independence Day!

Happy Independence Day 2019

Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isaayi

Aapas me hain bhai- bhai,

Isi bhawna ko dilon me lekar

Apna swatanrta diwas manayen

Aur hum bas BHARTEEY kehlaayen

Swatantrta diwas ki shubhkamnayen

Sare jahan se accha Hindustan hamara

Aao milke wada kare jhanda ucha rahe hamara

Happy Independence Day!

Jai Hind!

Others might have forgotten,

But never can I,

The Flag of my country

Furls very high,

Happy Independence Day

Thousands laid down their lives

For making our country breath this day

Let's remember the struggle and sacrifices of our freedom legends

And celebrate the joy of Independence

Happy Independence Day!

Celebrate the day of Independence in the memory of our soldiers, freedom fighters and revolutionary leaders who died protecting us and getting us our freedom.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates