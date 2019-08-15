Independence Day 2019: Images, Wishes, Wallpapers, Quotes, Messages
Happy Independence Day 2019: Here's a list of photos, quotes, wishes and messages for Independence Day that you can share with your loved ones to celebrate 73 years of freedom
India celebrates 73 years of Independence today. On Independence, people across the country come together to salute and honour the freedom fighters who fought for India’s independence from the British Raj. This day serves as a timely reminder of the freedom struggle and the many lives which were sacrificed in pursuit of it. The words of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, when he said, “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom,” perfectly summarise the struggle and the consequent joy one felt on Independence Day.
This Independence Day, we bring you a collection of Messages, wishes, Images, Quotes, Wallpaper, Status, Photos and Pics that you can share with your loved ones today to celebrate 73 years of freedom. Here's a list of some top quotes, messages and images you can post and share as a proud Indian.
Thousands of them laid down their lives for our country to celebrate this day ( #IndependenceDay2019 ) never forget their sacrifices. Salute to our nation's heroes called #indianarmy pic.twitter.com/17Q7X3mg32— Praveen Rajpurohit (@Praveen45463712) August 14, 2019
Our motherland is our identity, our pride...
Our freedom is earned and deserved..
We should always remember and cherish it!
Happy Independence Day.
Our freedom fighters endured countless sufferings to give Indians their freedom.
It's a day to remember and honour them. Have a Happy Independence Day!
We should salute the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and soldiers who made the dream of independent India a reality.ð¨ð®ð¨ð®— Sajid Farhan (@Spykar_sajid) August 14, 2019
#IndependenceDayIndia#IndependenceDay2019 pic.twitter.com/dT39UcIWAh
Freedom should not be something you have to deserve. It's something you just naturally have. Something that no one can take away from you. Let's celebrate freedom! Happy Independence Day 2019. Let not anything divide the Idea of India and its spirit. Its plurality is its strength. Let's celebrate it this Independence Day!
Happy Independence Dayâ¤ï¸#IndependenceDay2019 #HappyIndependenceDay #EXO @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/rwHvqX909C— Madhushree (@kaiiofficialexo) August 15, 2019
Freedom in the mind,
Faith in the words,
Pride in our hearts &
Memories in our souls...
Let’s salute our nation on Independence Day!
Happy Independence Day 2019
Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isaayi
Aapas me hain bhai- bhai,
Isi bhawna ko dilon me lekar
Apna swatanrta diwas manayen
Aur hum bas BHARTEEY kehlaayen
Swatantrta diwas ki shubhkamnayen
Happy Independence Day :) #IndependenceDay2019 #IndependenceDayIndia #IndependenceDayindia2019 pic.twitter.com/U5qlBO7cIx— Ravina (@iam_Ravina) August 15, 2019
Sare jahan se accha Hindustan hamara
Aao milke wada kare jhanda ucha rahe hamara
Happy Independence Day!
Jai Hind!
#HappyIndependenceDay #JaiHind #IndependenceDay2019 pic.twitter.com/LCKzhS0GK2— Ahmed Maniyar (@IamAhmedManiyar) August 15, 2019
Others might have forgotten,
But never can I,
The Flag of my country
Furls very high,
Happy Independence Day
Thousands laid down their lives
For making our country breath this day
Let's remember the struggle and sacrifices of our freedom legends
And celebrate the joy of Independence
Happy Independence Day!
Celebrate the day of Independence in the memory of our soldiers, freedom fighters and revolutionary leaders who died protecting us and getting us our freedom.
