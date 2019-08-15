Independence Day 2019: Kangana Ranaut urges youths to pledge and fight against social evil

bollywood

India is celebrating its 73rd Independence Day on Thursday and many celebs and commoners are taking to their social media handles to wish and share their views.

On the eve of Independence day, Kangana Ranaut wished everyone and shared her thoughts on social issues that we are facing and how we, especially youngsters, should work and eradicate the same from society. In a 2-minute long video, Kangana starts off by wishing all happy Independence day and said how India was once known for its culture and how nowadays, Indians don't feel proud and have self-respect anymore. She raised concern over how we got ourselves entangled in the personal identity and discrimination war. She asked all to pledge to be Indian first and work towards the development of the nation leaving behind all the discrimination as we are Indians first.

She also talked about how we should work towards social issues of cleanliness, deforestation, usage of harmful plastic and malnutrition among others. She ended the video by saying that even though people call us third wold we cannot be third class and we will always be Indians first.

Veteran producer Anand Pandit says, "This 15th August is very special. I feel the country is more complete and unified than it has ever been since 1947. A strong leadership with a clear vision for India is what I have always wanted in my leadership and I am glad I see that today. I have always felt pride in being Indian, today I am grateful for being one."

Dia Mirza said, "15th August is the most important day in my calendar because it reminds me of the freedom that I cherish and is a reminder of what my responsibilities are. I think today, more than any other time in our country's history as an independent nation, is the fervent need to strengthen our democratic ideals and fight for our secular credentials. India is beautiful and plural. Let that never change. Let our plurality be celebrated and not questioned.

Choreographer Ashley Lobo said, "Independence Day to me signifies freedom. The freedom to live on your own terms. I see it as the day all of us in India got a chance to be who we are and enjoy the freedom of enjoying our own identity. As a dancer and independent choreographer, I have had a chance to work in different countries. Part of that is because of the rich exposure I enjoy in this country with its diversity and culture. India is an unbelievable amalgamation of rich history and cultural nuances. That's what I love about our country. Last year I took an international contemporary dance piece to Israel as a representation of the country and its culture. This kind of dance representing the country was first. It was an honour and a huge surprise. This Independence Day, I salute this beautiful nation, its forward-thinking, its open-mindedness and its ability to embrace all despite its diversity."

Producer Siddharth Malhotra says, "We are different but still one when it comes to saying those two beautiful words - Jai Hind. Every Independence Day I send a prayer of gratitude to the universe for being a citizen of this beautiful country. God bless India."

Shreyas Talpade says, "Independence Day is a beautiful reminder of our freedom and the success of our freedom fighters who put in their heart, soul & loads of sacrifices to show us this day. Let us not forget that or take that for granted. Our culture and rich diversity make us who we are and with every passing day, we are evolving as a nation. We must cherish our freedom, use it wisely and celebrate it. I am a proud Indian and honoured to be one."

Nidhi Dutta says, "Independence Day is a reminder of our freedom, our right to choose and dream to be the best we can be. It is our country's birthday and we must celebrate it wherever we may be. It is a proud day for every Indian and it makes one want to be better for our country and contribute in the smallest way we can. The message of growth is the only message I have for our fellow Indians."

