Independence Day 2019: Naredra Modi hoists tricolour at Red Fort

Before coming to Red Fort, Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at Raj Ghat on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day. Before his speech, visitors, performers and jawans have gathered at the fort. Narendra Modi is likely to focus on the theme of 'New India' in his sixth consecutive address to the nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the people of the nation on the 73rd Independence Day.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day. Watch. https://t.co/V6cCfmRPRx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2019

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2019

"Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!" tweeted Modi from his official Twitter account. In the backdrop of the I-Day, the multi-layered security arrangements are in place across the national capital. The Red Fort, from where Modi will address the nation, has been put under a high-security cover.

