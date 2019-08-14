Independence Day 2019: Pakistan celebrates 73 years of freedom

international

Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day. Pic/Twitter

Independence Day in Pakistan is observed on 14 August annually as it commemorates the day when Pakistan achieved independence declaring it a sovereign state following the end of the British rule in 1947. Pakistan, as a country came into existence as a result of the Pakistan Movement, which called for the creation of an independent Islamic state in the north-western regions of South Asia via partition. The Pakistan Movement was led under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah by the All-India Muslim League.

The event was brought forth under the British Raj by the Indian Independence Act 1947 which gave independence to the West Pakistan which later formed Pakistan and East Pakistan which is now known as Bangladesh. Netizens took to social media platform, Twitter to celebrate this day with zeal by sharing wishes and greeting one another.

14th August 2019 - Pakistan Independence Day - #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/I5zkJuTQjY — Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@RFAKWorld) August 13, 2019

Happy independence day. Thankyou father of pakistan for giving us such beautiful nation will work for the nation till last breath â¤ï¸ð #PakIndependenceWithKashmir pic.twitter.com/LU8Rag9SW3 — Mohammad Hammad (@MuhammadHM6) August 13, 2019

On 13 August 1947, at 11:59 pm, Mustafa Ali Hamdani came live on radio from Lahore and seconds later at 12:00 am (14 August) made the announcement of Pakistan's independence. pic.twitter.com/A3ElgrDROB — Ashar Jawad (@AsharJawad) August 13, 2019

With faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing that you cannot achieve.

Happy Independence Day!#14August2019 #IndependenceDay #PakIndependenceWithKashmir pic.twitter.com/aftRSk3PNa — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) August 14, 2019

Government of Pakistan wishes you a very Happy Independence Day. On this occasion we pledge to stand firmly with the people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their struggle of freedom.#PakIndependenceWithKashmir #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/YjUfhf24sU — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) August 13, 2019

The main ceremony to celebrate Independence Day in Pakistan takes place in Islamabad, where the event begins with the national flag being hoisted at the Presidential and Parliament buildings. It is then followed by playing the national anthem and live televised speeches by leaders along with parades, playing of patriotic songs and cultural events.

