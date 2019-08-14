Search

Independence Day 2019: Pakistan celebrates 73 years of freedom

Published: Aug 14, 2019, 09:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Pakistan, as a country came into existence as a result of the Pakistan Movement, which called for the creation of an independent Islamic state in the north-western regions of South Asia via partition

Pakistan celebrates its Independence Day. Pic/Twitter

Independence Day in Pakistan is observed on 14 August annually as it commemorates the day when Pakistan achieved independence declaring it a sovereign state following the end of the British rule in 1947. Pakistan, as a country came into existence as a result of the Pakistan Movement, which called for the creation of an independent Islamic state in the north-western regions of South Asia via partition. The Pakistan Movement was led under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah by the All-India Muslim League.

The event was brought forth under the British Raj by the Indian Independence Act 1947 which gave independence to the West Pakistan which later formed Pakistan and East Pakistan which is now known as Bangladesh. Netizens took to social media platform, Twitter to celebrate this day with zeal by sharing wishes and greeting one another.

The main ceremony to celebrate Independence Day in Pakistan takes place in Islamabad, where the event begins with the national flag being hoisted at the Presidential and Parliament buildings. It is then followed by playing the national anthem and live televised speeches by leaders along with parades, playing of patriotic songs and cultural events.

