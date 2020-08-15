Independence Day 2020: Indian web shows that will awaken inner patriot in you!

India's Independence Day on August 15 marks a day of immense pride and valour for Indians across the world, as we remember the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and army men. Today, as the world stands united in the face of one of the most difficult times we've faced in recent times, a relentless fighting spirit is needed to keep us going.

As we celebrate the nation's 74th Independence Day today, what could be a better occasion than to watch some patriotic shows and feel proud of a heritage which gives us hope to continue our fighting spirit? With a bouquet of web-series available on various platforms, here is a list of some critically acclaimed web-shows handpicked for you, which can be watched with your family to stir up the patriot in you.

The Forgotten Army- Azaadi Ke Liye

Released earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video, The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye marks the debut of Bollywood's ace director Kabir Khan in the digital world. Based on true events, the series is a tribute to Netaji's The Indian National Army and the incredible soldiers, men and women, who came forward to fight for the country's independence. The series features Sunny Kaushal, M.K.Raina, and Sharvari Wagh, amongst others. The series has been sprinkled with enough nationalism to make every heart brim with pride, and it truly deserves to be on your watch list this Independence day.

The Test Case

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and Vinay Waikul, ALTBalaji's Test Case is a story of Captain Shikha Sharma played by Nimrat Kaur. The series revolves around the first woman in a combat role in the army whose only aim is to serve the nation. Labelled as The Test Case, Captain Shikha Sharma overcomes all the hurdles to emerge victorious while seizing her place in the army. Apart from Nimrat, the show starred the formidable cast of Juhi Chawla, Akshay Oberoi, Manit Joura, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev, Anup Soni among others. Binge-watch, The Test case as it tells you in the most effective manner possible, that battles are to be fought together by both sexes, not between the two.

The Final Call

Based on the Priya Kumar's 2015 novel 'I Will Go with You: The Flight of a Lifetime', the suspense-packed ZEE5 show centers around the passengers of a flight from Mumbai to Sydney whose lives are put in danger after their captain decides to kill himself on board. This is also Arjun Rampal's first web series, and also stars Javed Jaffrey, Sakshi Tanwar, and Neeraj Kabi. A show with an unusual story-line that raises questions about conscience, destiny, spirituality, depression, and death definitely makes it binge-worthy.

Bose: Dead/Alive

Bose: Dead/Alive touted as one of the best biographical series released on an OTT platform stars the talented actor Rajkummar Rao as Subhash Chandra Bose. The series is a historic period drama by ALTBalaji, which depicts the story of the biggest cover-up of the death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The series explores the speculation about Bose's death and revolves around characters and situations that hint at his possible return. With his looks and perfect acting skills, Rajkummar Rao has lived up every moment in the series, infusing life in the character and justifying Netaji's role which makes this show truly binge-worthy.

21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897

Available on Netflix, '21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897' is a historical drama based on the real-life Battle of Saragarhi, fought between Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army and Pashtun Orakzal tribesmen. The series features a battalion of 21 Sikh soldiers who fight to defend their outpost against an attack by over 10,000 Afghans soldiers. The series stars Mohit Raina as Havildar Ishar Singh along with Mukul Dev as Gul Badshah and Alexx O'Nell as Winston Churchill.

The Family Man

Though not an out-and-out patriotic web series, The Family Man still holds a special place in every viewer's heart. Courtesy, Manoj Bajpayee, and a quirky fun-filled storyline. Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) is the director-producer-writer duo, known for their work in Bollywood mega-hits like 'Shor in the City' and 'Go Goa Gone'. The duo is popular for their quirky film making and unique sense of style and humour. Their latest offering is the espionage drama The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. The series has got some rave reviews with the audience waiting for a Season 2 already. Can't wait to watch the second instalment of The Family Man.

Special Ops

Written and Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Special Ops has been the talk of the town ever since its trailer released and we saw a glimpse of the talented Kay Kay Menon playing an intelligence officer in this edge of the seat crime thriller. Neeraj Pandey, known for making blockbuster films like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Special 26 made his directorial debut in A Wednesday. We would love to see him make more impelling web series in future.

