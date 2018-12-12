India 'A' whitewash New Zealand 'A'

cricket

Punjab teammates Anmolpreet Singh and Siddharth Kaul led India 'A' to a 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand after a 75-run victory in the third and final unofficial ODI here yesterday.

With series already in the bag, India 'A' rested openers Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal. Getting his maiden opportunity, Anmolpreet struck 71 off 80 balls at the top of the order to help India 'A' post 275 for eight in 50 overs.

His opening partner Ishan Kishan made 39 while Ankit Bawne and Vijay Shankar scored 48 and 42 respectively. Considering the previous two games were high-scoring affairs, the game was expected to go down to the wire.

