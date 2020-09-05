'India admitting it used Tibetan soldiers is good'

A Tibetian soldier, Nyima Tenzin, died fighting for India over the weekend in India’s standoff with China. The death has put India’s Special Frontier Force (SFF) a little known outfit of high-altitude specialists, many of them of Tibetan origin, in the spotlight. Writer and activist, Tibetan Tenzin Tsundue, now in Dharamshala, seat of the self-proclaimed Tibetan government, says the capture of Black Top Hill has brought some awareness about the SFF.

Tsundue speaks about the SFF, India’s relationship with China, and Tibetans here. Excerpts from an interview.



Tenzin Tsundue says there is a sense of pride at the capture of Black Top Hill, but it is mixed with sadness as Tibetan soldier Nyima Tenzin, 51, lost his life



A Tibetan soldier of SFF has died fighting for India. Another is wounded. What is the mood in Dharamshala?

There is a great sense of pride at the capture of Black Top Hill but that pride is mixed with sadness as one soldier lost his life and another was injured.



What is the sentiment of the Tibetan community here on the recent Indo-China tension and clashes?

It is tiring for Tibetans to educate India that you cannot pretend to be safe when the entire country of Tibet has been occupied by China. Indian politicians have told the populace, that we will benefit from trade with China, and the Indian populace has kind of accepted that India is China’s friend. Now, we realise through a slew of events that these 60-70 years of India’s relationship with China are a sham. In the process, India has lost a relationship with Tibet, which used to be a relationship of civilisation.



Unfortunately, it has taken the death of a soldier to bring the SFF into the national narrative and create awareness...

It is actually the capture of Black Top that has brought some awareness about the name of the SFF. The force was set up in 1962 after India’s humiliating defeat. Post 1962, these high mountain warriors were usually posted to safeguard Himalayan borders, though they have played a vital part in many other operations. The essential thing SFF has is the Tibetan contingent. These Tibetans or even Sherpas have a special capability to adapt to low oxygen in the high mountains. They are deployed in some of the most difficult terrain. This has been going on for 58 years and yet there is no mention of them, as they are considered a secret, classified fighting force. This time, to give China a fitting reply, the Indian army used the SFF. This has changed so much. India is using the Tibet card. It is a fitting use and an open declaration.



Tenzin Tsundue in Mumbai earlier this year



There is a feeling amongst some that the Tibetan soldier has not been given the same recognition…

That is true. Very senior officers of SFF did not get pension or retirement benefits at par with other military forces. When they were serving their payscale was lower, and other benefits were not given. They have always been told you are a special force, you cannot talk about this. So, this was silencing the Tibetans, keeping things under wraps. It is unfortunate. I do not even think Tibetans thought it wise to complain or even file a writ petition. Being refugees, the Tibetans just felt grateful to India. But I think it is unfair. They must get special recognition, the highest medal and immediate dissemination of all benefits. We must do away with duplicitous gambits by all political dispensationsand realise that it is not Hindi-Chini bhai bhai, what is happening today, as the real face of India-China relations.

