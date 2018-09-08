India Blue thrash India Red by an innings and 187 runs to win Duleep Trophy

cricket

Spinners Deepak Hooda (5-56) and Saurabh Kumar (5-51) needed just 10.5 overs on the fourth day to bundle out India Red for 172 in the second innings

Deepak Hooda claimed 5-56

Overnight not-out batsmen Ishan Kishan and Writtick Chatterjee fell in the space of 10 runs to left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar and Hooda respectively. The talented, young Kishan could only add five runs to his score of 25, while Chatterjee moved from 13 to 15 before being caught by Ricky Bhui off Hooda.

Off-spinner Hooda picked up the wickets of M Prasidh (7) and Ishan Porel (6) to finish things off for India Blue. Left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh, who took 5-58 in India Red's first innings, bowled only three overs and went wicketless in the second.

