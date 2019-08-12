India celebrates Bakri Eid with zeal. See Photos

Search

Updated: Aug 12, 2019, 10:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent

People buy goats or sheep a day prior for sacrifice, on the day commemorating Ibrahim (Abraham) who was to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command

Eid al-Adha is being celebrated in India. Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Preparations for Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakri Eid are in full swing in different parts of India. Thousands of Muslims from all across India gathered at their neighbourhood mosques to offer morning prayers (Namaz) on this special occasion. In Maharashtra, devotees gathered in high numbers to offer namaz at Hamidiya Masjid where else in Delhi, people also flocked to Jama Masjid to offer morning prayers on Eid al-Adha.

Hamid Ansari, the Former Vice President visited Jama Masjid on Parliament street to offer namaz, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the Union Minister also offered prayers at Panja Sharif Dargah at Kashmere Gate.

Thousands of Muslims across Madhya Pradesh gathered together to offer namaz at Idgah Masjid in Bhopal. Children were also seen exchanging greetings of peace and love on this auspicious day.

Interestingly, in Aligarh, security personnel deployed drones were used for security surveillance at Shah Jamal Eidgah on the occasion.

Thousands of devotees gathered to offer morning prayers in Patna in Bihar on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Bakri Eid, the holy festival of sacrifice, falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar and is being celebrated today across the country. Bakra Eid or Bakrid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion for Allah.

Post the sacrifice, devotees meet and greet each other to distribute the offering to family, neighbours, friends and especially to the poor and the needy. Other than prepping the feast, people also visit mosques, offer prayers, exchange gifts, meet and greet their loved ones and together enjoy several delicacies that are prepared on the occasion.

With inputs ANI

