India celebrates Bakri Eid with zeal. See Photos

national

People buy goats or sheep a day prior for sacrifice, on the day commemorating Ibrahim (Abraham) who was to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command

Eid al-Adha is being celebrated in India. Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Preparations for Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakri Eid are in full swing in different parts of India. Thousands of Muslims from all across India gathered at their neighbourhood mosques to offer morning prayers (Namaz) on this special occasion. In Maharashtra, devotees gathered in high numbers to offer namaz at Hamidiya Masjid where else in Delhi, people also flocked to Jama Masjid to offer morning prayers on Eid al-Adha.

Maharashtra: People offer namaz outside Hamidiya Masjid in Mumbai on #EidAlAdha today. pic.twitter.com/lOYi0aXkNo — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Hamid Ansari, the Former Vice President visited Jama Masjid on Parliament street to offer namaz, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, the Union Minister also offered prayers at Panja Sharif Dargah at Kashmere Gate.

Delhi: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers namaz at Panja Sharif Dargah at Kashmere Gate on #EidAlAdha. pic.twitter.com/QAOAFruA7G — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Thousands of Muslims across Madhya Pradesh gathered together to offer namaz at Idgah Masjid in Bhopal. Children were also seen exchanging greetings of peace and love on this auspicious day.

Madhya Pradesh: People offer namaz at Idgah masjid in Bhopal on #EidAlAdha today. pic.twitter.com/dd1kBlFU87 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Delhi: People offer namaz at Jama Masjid on #EidAlAdha today. pic.twitter.com/XkMMLss3Se — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Interestingly, in Aligarh, security personnel deployed drones were used for security surveillance at Shah Jamal Eidgah on the occasion.

Aligarh: Security personnel deployed, drones being used for security surveillance at Shah Jamal Eidgah, where people have gathered to offer namaz on #EidAlAdha . pic.twitter.com/hxytp4c63f — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 12, 2019

Bihar: Namaz being offered in Patna on the occasion of #EidAlAdha pic.twitter.com/4WbjWSNq2k — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Thousands of devotees gathered to offer morning prayers in Patna in Bihar on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Bakri Eid, the holy festival of sacrifice, falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar and is being celebrated today across the country. Bakra Eid or Bakrid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion for Allah.

JAMMU: Devotees offer namaaz in the city on the occasion of #EidAlAdha. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/DGIMJ1GYIH — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Post the sacrifice, devotees meet and greet each other to distribute the offering to family, neighbours, friends and especially to the poor and the needy. Other than prepping the feast, people also visit mosques, offer prayers, exchange gifts, meet and greet their loved ones and together enjoy several delicacies that are prepared on the occasion.

With inputs ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates