India crosses 80 lakh-mark with spike of 49,881 COVID-19 cases

With a fresh spike of 49,881 COVID-19 infections and 517 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally crossed 80 lakh-mark with the total number of cases at 80,40,203, the Union Ministry of Health stated on Thursday.

Out of the total cases, 6,03,687 are currently active, 73,15,989 have been discharged, while 1,20,527 succumbed to the pandemic. On October 26, the single-day deaths were 480, lowest in recent times.

While the recovery rate stands at 90.99%, the fatality rate is 1.5%, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,60,766 cases, including 43,554 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,75,760 sample tests in a single day on Wednesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,65,63,440.

