India eye T20I whitewash against West Indies in Chennai today

Having already clinched the three-match rubber 2-0, India will be looking for a clean sweep against the West Indies when the two sides face off in the final T20 International at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here today.

However, Chennai fans will miss their favourite "Thala" in former India skipper MS Dhoni, who has been dropped from the ongoing T20I series and also the forthcoming T20I rubber in Australia.

With the series already in India's kitty, after wins in Kolkata and Lucknow, the team management had decided to rest pacers Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah, and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav for the final match. In such a scenario, the home side would look to test their reserve players like Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar and the uncapped Shahbaz Nadeem.

