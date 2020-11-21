India have good chance of beating Oz in all formats: VVS Laxman

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team have a "very good chance" of beating hosts Australia in all three formats—ODIs, T20Is and Tests—in the encounters beginning on November 27 in Sydney with the first ODI, said former India batsman VVS Laxman. "I think India have a very good chance [of winning series] in all three formats. It's good the way the itinerary has been planned; it works in India's favour. The reason is that we are starting off with white-ball cricket [three-match ODI series and three T20Is from November 27]," said Laxman.

"IPL is at par with any international tournament, for the kind of competition you see and of quality players you play with or against. So, all the [Indian] players are in excellent nick and rhythm, and I'm sure that it will suit them. They won't be rusty. I think this can only only benefit them," he added. The Hyderabadi, who revelled playing in Australia and piled up 1,236 runs in 15 Tests with four centuries and four half-centuries, said the fast bowlers in particular would have to remain fit and fresh all the time to win, especially when the third and fourth Tests approach in January.

"It depends especially on how the fast bowlers are feeling. If they are fit and fresh, I would play the strongest side against Australia because playing Australia in Australia is always a challenge and you want to play your best team to beat them. And I think that would be the goal of the Indian team—to win the series in all three formats. I would always suggest playing the best team against them in their own backyard," said Laxman. The last time India toured Australia, in 2018-19, they registered their first-ever win over Australia on their own soil, in 71 years and in the 12th attempt since the first series was played in Australia in 1947-48. Kohli's team also won the ODI series 2-1.

