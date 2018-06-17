India hits back with tariffs on US products

Customs duty on motorcycles with engine capacity over 800 cc will be raised up to 50 per cent, almonds 20 per cent, walnuts 20 per cent and apples 25 per cent

India has decided to suspend concessions on 30 products originating from the United States. Customs duty on motorcycles with engine capacity over 800 cc will be raised up to 50 per cent, almonds 20 per cent, walnuts 20 per cent and apples 25 per cent.

This move came as retaliation to Washington's move to impose higher duties on Indian steel and aluminium exports. India, in a letter to the WTO, stated that the suspended concessions are substantially equivalent to the amount of trade affected by the measures imposed by the United States. India expects around $238 million of duty to be collected through the measure imposed on the US.

