India hockey captain Manpreet Singh, four others test COVID-positive

The Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and four other players have tested positive for COVID-19 but the national camp will resume in Bangalore as scheduled with those who are fit to train, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Friday. Besides Manpreet, defender Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, drag-flicker Varun Kumar and goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak have also tested positive for the dreaded virus. "I am self quarantined at the SAI campus and I am very happy with the way SAI authorities have handled the situation...I am doing fine and hope to recover very soon," Manpreet, 28, said in the statement issued by SAI.

National camp to go on A SAI source, however, said that the camp will resume from August 20 as planned with the fit players. "As of now the camp is on and will resume as planned. The fit players can start their individual training and the players who have tested positive for COVID can resume later after recovering but they will have to pass a fitness test," the source said.

The national players were earlier stranded at the centre for over two months. After coming back from the break, the players were in mandatory quarantine before training resumed at the centre.

According to SAI, Pathak's result came late from the state government. The SAI source said all the players who have tested positive were part of a 10-member group who have travelled together and there are chances of more positive results come out.

'More cases expected'

"Don't be surprised if some more positive results come out," the source said. "Since all the athletes, who tested positive, had travelled together, there is a high likelihood that they contracted the virus while travelling from their hometowns to Bangalore."

