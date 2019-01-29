Team India in 2017-2018: Virat Kohli's men have won 16 out of 20 series

cricket

India has been the best cricket team in the world in the last two years and these numbers of the team, under Virat Kohli, prove it!

Virat Kohli celebrates India's series win vs Australia

India has had a dream run in the years 2017 and 2018 under Virat Kohli's leadership. India has played 113 matches in all formats in the last two years and won 77, lost 28, tied 2, drawn 4 and 2 have ended as a no result. We take a look at the statistics of Virat Kohli's team series by series,

India in 2017 Tests: Virat Kohli celebrates

The year 2017 started off for India with a one-off Test against Bangladesh at home. India then hosted Steve Smith's Australia at home in a three-match Test series, which they won 2-1. Virat Kohli's men then travelled to Sri Lanka, where they won the Test series 3-0. India rounded off a perfect 2017 with a 1-0 series win at home against Sri Lanka. Thus ending a spotless 2017 for the Men in Blue led by the courageous and aggressive captain Virat Kohli.

India in 2017 ODIs: Team India celebrates a wicket

Much like the Test matches, India won all ODI series in 2017, barring the ICC Champions Trophy, that Pakistan won. India started off the year with a 2-1 series win against England at home. After the Champions Trophy exit, India travelled to West Indies where they won the series 3-1. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's team then flew to Sri Lanka, where the whitewashed the Lankans 5-0. Steve Smith's Australia came to India, where they lost to the Men in Blue 1-4. India then beat New Zealand at home 2-1. They capped off the dream year with a 2-1 win over Sri Lanka.

India in 2018 Tests: Virat Kohli thanks the crowd after series win vs Australia

India started off 2018 with a tour to South Africa, after having won all Test series in 2017, India was confident of winning in South Africa as well, however, Faf du Plessis' men had the upper hand as they edged the Test series 2-1. India played a one-off Test against Afghanistan at home which they comfortably won. India then travelled to England, where England outsmarted India 4-1. Jason Holder's West Indies travelled to India for a two-match Test series which India won 2-0. India then created history in their final Test series of 2018 by winning their first ever Test series in Australia 2-1.

India in 2018 ODIs: Virat Kohli celebrates a wicket

Taking revenge for the Test series loss, India beat South Africa 5-1 in the ODI series in Africa. India however, could not make amends for their Test series loss in England, as they got beaten 2-1 in the ODI series vs England. India then played the Asia Cup, which India dominated Pakistan and Bangladesh to win the series. India rounded off their ODI tournaments of 2018 with a comfortable 3-1 win vs West Indies at home.

All in all, in Tests, India won 7 out of 9 Test series in 2017 and 2018. In One Day Internationals, India won 9 out of 11 tournaments spanning 2017 and 2018.