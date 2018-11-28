India is not your father's 'jagir', K Chandrashekhar Rao tells PM Modi

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief made a scathing attack on Modi at an election rally in Sangareddy

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India is not his grandfather or father's 'jagir' (estate).

"Is India your grandfather and father's estate (jagir)? This is democracy. How many days will you be in power?" KCR asked in his inimitable style in Telugu.

The TRS leader was criticizing Modi for not allowing the state to increase reservation for tribals and Muslims.

KCR said as the population of tribals and Muslims had gone up in Telangana, resolutions were passed in the Assembly and cabinet to increase their quota.

"I not only went to Delhi to hand over these resolutions but wrote 30 letters to the Centre. The Ministers also went to Delhi to meet Modi and make a request. Now they are saying they will neither do it nor allow others to do it," said KCR, referring to a recent statement of BJP President Amit Shah.

The TRS chief said Telangana can get justice only if a non-BJP, non-Congress Federal Front comes to power at the Centre.

