India launches troops with air defence missiles at LAC

Indian army soldiers drive vehicles along the mountainous roads as they take part in a military exercise at Thikse, Ladakh. File pic/AFP

Against the backdrop of the activities of the Chinese helicopters close to the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, Indian forces have deployed troops equipped with shoulder-fired air defence missiles on the crucial heights there.

"Indian troops armed with the Russian-origin Igla air defence system have been deployed on the crucial heights along the border to take care of any enemy aircraft trying to violate the Indian air space there," sources told ANI. The Russian-origin air defence systems are used by both the Indian Army and the Air Force and are supposed to be used when the enemy fighter jets or choppers come close to own locations or deployments during hostilities.

The India side has also enhanced its surveillance through the deployment of radars and surface-to-air missile systems to keep track of the enemy air movement there. While building up in the Eastern Ladakh sector, including areas such as Galwan Valley and Patrolling Point 14, the Indian forces had observed that a number of Chinese choppers had tried to come inside Indian territory near the flashpoints.

The IAF had also deployed its Su-30MKI in May to foil a possible airspace violation by Chinese helicopters in the Eastern Ladakh area. India is keeping a close watch on the Hotan, Gar Gunsa, Kashghar, Hopping, Dkonka Dzong, Linzhi and Pangat airbases of the PLAAF in the Xinjiang and Tibet region.

