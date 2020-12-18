India pledges USD1m to WADA for research

This picture has been used for representational purpose

India has pledged USD one million to the World Anti-Doping Agency's scientific research budget, the "highest among contributions made by other world governments."

India's donation comes at a time when the country's anti-doping program has been adversely affected by suspension of its suspended National Dope Testing Laboratory, which is to be inspected by WADA early next year.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news