Lifeline Express, India's first Hospital on Wheels arrives at Mumbai CSMT

mumbai

The Lifeline Express has travelled across 19 states of India and has covered 201 rural locations in 138 districts thereby providing medical treatment to 12.32 lakh patients including 1.46 lakh cases of surgery

Lifeline Express is India's first hospital on wheels

On Thursday, the Lifeline Express, which is India's first Hospital on Wheels arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai this morning. The Lifeline Express was inaugurated for its new set of trips by Dr. R Badri Narayan, Additional General Manager, Central Railway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The Lifeline Express train will now be moving to Sahibganj for its next project.

Indian Railways in partnership with Impact India Foundation had first introduced and launched the Lifeline Express - the world's first hospital on wheels on July 16, 1991, from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Central Railway with the aim of providing medical care to the poor free of cost in the most remote corners of the country.

The seven-coach train is equipped with the state of the art technology and has onboard the most advanced medical equipment and a dedicated team of medical professionals to treat patients and even perform surgeries. Central Railway's Matunga Workshop, where the periodical overhauling of this train is done, has played a significant role in this project.

The Lifeline Express has travelled across 19 states of India and has covered 201 rural locations in 138 districts thereby providing medical treatment to 12.32 lakh patients including 1.46 lakh cases of surgery. This includes treatment such as Restored Mobility, Vision, Hearing, Correction of facial deformities, treatment for Epilepsy, Dental problems, Cancer and many more. All of the treatments were provided free of cost.

Also Read: 8000 patients treated by Lifeline Express in remote Tripura

In Maharashtra, the Lifeline Express has conducted projects at Ratnagiri, Ballarshah, and Latur in the past two years. R C Sarin, Chairman, Impact India Foundation, Prasanna Kumar, Principal Chief Medical Director, S. K. Jain, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Dhananjay Naik, Chief Passenger Transportation Manager, V. K. Mehra, Chief Electrical Engineer (RS), Iti Pandey, Chief Commercial Manager (PS), Anjali Sinha, Chief Workshop Manager, Matunga, Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway and other Senior Officers of Central Railway were also present.

Earlier, in the day, Dr. R Badri Narayan, Additional General Manager, Central Railway and R C Sarin, Chairman, Impact India Foundation briefed the Press at the Heritage Hall of CSMT.

Also Read: Lifeline Express gets stamp of honour

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates