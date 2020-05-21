India sees sharpest spike of 5,611 new COVID-19 cases

With 5,611 new Coronavirus cases and 140 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, the total tally of such infections in India stood at 1,06,750 on Wednesday, the health ministry data revealed. Total includes 61,149 active cases, 3,303 fatalities, and 42,298 patients cured of the disease, the ministry said.

In Maharashtra, Coronavirus cases climbed to 37,136, followed by Tamil Nadu with 12,448 cases and Gujarat with 12,140 cases so far. Maharashtra has the highest number of deaths at 1,249, followed by Gujarat's 719 and Madhya Pradesh's 258. In Delhi, the total tally rose to 10,554. States with more than 4,000 cases each are Rajasthan (5,845), Madhya Pradesh (5,465) and Uttar Pradesh (4,926). Other major states and Union Territories that have reported more than 1,000 cases each are West Bengal (2,961), Andhra Pradesh (2,532), Punjab (2,002), Telangana (1,634), Bihar (1,498), Jammu and Kashmir (1,317), and Karnataka (1,397).

Other states and UTs that have reported a significant number of Corona cases are Haryana (964), Kerala (642), Odisha (978), Jharkhand (231), Chandigarh (200), Tripura (173), Assam (142), Chhattisgarh (101) and Uttarakhand (111).

Vardhan to be WHO Board chairman

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will take charge as the chairman of the WHO Executive Board on May 22, sources said on Tuesday. The Board meeting of the WHO will be held on May 22. The Board is composed of 34 technically qualified members elected for three-year terms.

Bus services restart in Kerala

Fifty-six days after operations came to a complete standstill the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation on Wednesday morning commenced its bus and water services. The state government had cleared the operation of only intra district services.

First 12,000 HP locomotive starts rolling

The first 12,000 HP made in India locomotive, manufactured by Madhepura Electric Loco Factory in Bihar, has been put into operation by the Railways from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction. The loco is named WAG12 with Number 60027. The train departed from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Station at 2:08 pm on Tuesday.

