India six for one at lunch after bowling out Australia for 326

cricket

Mitchell Starc cleaned up Murali Vijay (0) in the last ball before lunch to deal the first blow to India

India's batsman Murali Vijay is clean bowled by Australia's bowler Mitchell Starc during day two of the second Test cricket match between Australia and India in Perth on December 15, 2018. Pic/AFP

India were six for one at lunch after bowling out hosts Australia for 326 in their first innings on the second day of the second Test at Optus Stadium here Saturday. Australia began at 277 for six and could add 49 runs to their overnight total.

Mitchell Starc cleaned up Murali Vijay (0) in the last ball before lunch to deal the first blow to India. Marcus Harris (70) top scored for the hosts while paceman Ishant Sharma (4/41) took four wickets for India.

Sharma claimed the last two Australian wickets off successive balls and will be on a hat-trick when he will bowl in the second Australian innings. India lead the four-match series 1-0

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever