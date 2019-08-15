India to have Chief of Defence Staff, says Narendra Modi
In a major step, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the creation of a new post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for better coordination among Army, Navy and the Air Force
New Delhi: On Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the creation of a new post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for better coordination among Army, Navy and the Air Force.
"To further enhance coordination between our forces, I announce a big decision today, India will now have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS. This is going to make the forces even more strong," Modi said his Independence Day speech at New Delhi.
In his Independence Day speech, Modi said that security forces are the pride of the country and asserted that the post will make the forces more effective. "This is going to make the forces even more effective," PM Modi said.
Here are some highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation
- One nation, one constitution spirit has become a reality after scrapping of provisions of Article 370 and India is proud of it
- Population explosion' causes new challenges for coming generations, central and state governments should launch measures to deal with it
- There is a 'huge' scope for improvement in the tourism sector, everyone should visit at least 15 tourist destinations within India by 2022
- Chief of Defence Staff to ensure coordination and provide effective leadership to three services will be created.
- India does not want to wait too long for incremental progress. A high jump is needed, our thought process has to be expanded
- Our aim is to reach among the first 50 nations in ease of doing business
- The scrapping of triple talaq will help Muslim women live a better life; the decision should not be seen through a political prism
- India is strongly fighting against those supporting terrorism
- India is not the only target of terrorism in the region; countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have also been affected
- If 2014-19 was an era to fulfil people's needs, the time since 2019 is about meeting aspirations and dreams
- Every effort made to remove corruption and black money is welcome; these are menaces that have ruined India for 70 years
- The government should have a minimal role in people's lives
- Let our people have the freedom of pursuing their own aspirations, let the right eco-system be made in this regard
- India will soon become open defecation free country
In this picture taken on August 15, 1947, India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, delivers his famous 'tryst with destiny' speech at the Parliament House in New Delhi. (Pics/ AFP)
In this handout picture taken on August 15, 1947, British Governor-General Lord Mountbatten (C) gestures alongside Lady Edwina Mountbatten (2R) and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (R) as they witnesses the raising of the Indian tricolour for the first time at India Gate in New Delhi
In this picture taken on August 17, 1947, soldiers from The Royal Norfolk Regiment embark on the S.S. Georgic bound for Britain on the quayside in Mumbai, the first British Army unit to leave Indian soil after the country achieved independence
In this picture taken on August 15, 1947, crowds of revellers gather to celebrate independence from Britain around Rasina Hill in New Delhi
India achieved Independence after the Independence Movement began which followed a non violence and civil disobedience which was headed by the Indian National Congress
In this handout picture taken on August 15, 1947, British Governor-General Lord Mountbatten (C) gestures as he rides in a carriage alongside Lady Edwina Mountbatten prior to witnessing the raising of the Indian tricolour for the first time at India Gate in New Delhi
India becoming independent also witnessed it's partition between India and Pakistan. Various riots and violent acts led to huge number of casualties during this period
Lord Louis Mountbatten (L) and Lady Edwina Mountbatten (R) receive Mahatma Gandhi (C), when Lord Mountbatten became Viceroy of the British Indian Empire on April 11, 1947. Lord Mountbatten was the last Viceroy of the British Indian Empire (1947) and the first Governor-General of independent India (1947-1948)
Mahatma Gandhi (C) is pictured with his followers in this March 1930 photo during the famous salt march to Dandi, western Gujarat state
A file picture dated August 9, 1942, shows Jawaharlal Nehru (L) and Mohandas K. Gandhi conferring during the historic meeting, in Bombay (now Mumbai), of the All India Congress Committee when the 'Quit India' resolution was adopted demanding that Great Britain leaves India
Mahatma Gandhi (L), speaks with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, president of the Indian National Congress, on March 2, 1938 in Haripura, during a political meeting. On extreme right is Sardar Patel
Mahatma Gandhi (R) sits with Jawaharlal Nehru, during a Congress Party meeting in Bombay (now Mumbai) on August 9, 1942
In this photograph taken on September 22, 1947, Mahatma Gandhi (C) visits Muslim refugees at Purana Qila in New Delhi, as they prepare to depart to Pakistan post partition
In this picture taken on October 15, 1947, railway wagons packed with Muslim refugees flee to Pakistan as Hindus flee to India by train at the border city of Amritsar between the two countries at the start of the first war between India and Pakistan
Muhammad Ali Jinnah, head of the New Moslem Nation of Pakistan, shown in file photo dated September 18, 1947 posing for photographer during an interview in Karachi. Jinnah became the founding father of Pakistan when the subcontinent was partitioned in 1947 following India's independence
In this undated picture, taken in New Delhi, Mahatma Gandhi walks with Manu Gandhi (L), his grand-daughter
The then Indian Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru releases dove as a symbol of peace at a public function at the National Stadium in New Delhi
In this file photograph dated 1946, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, better known as Mahatma Gandhi (C), poses with women during his tour of Bengal province
General view of the Davis Cup draw with Sir Samuel Hoare, Secretary of State for India (with hand in the Davis Cup) surrounded by Foreign ambassadors on 02 February 1934 in London
Mahatma Gandhi poses with Pashtun political and spiritual leader Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, May 17 1938 in Peshawar, during a political meeting. The two men were known for their non-violent opposition to British Rule during the final years of the Imperial rule in the Indian sub-continent. Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan was known as Badshah Khan or Frontier Gandhi
Picture dated January 12, 1938 of spiritual leader of India Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, known as the Mahatma Gandhi (1869-1948), accompanied by young followers, as walking on a beach near Bombay, where he is in convalescence.
Over the years, India's Independence Day is always celebrated with flag hoisting, a parade, singing the national anthem and other patriotic songs, fireworks as well as speeches from the Prime Minister and President of the country
On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, here's a collection of vintage images, some of which represent major landmarks in India's freedom movement. All pics/ AFP
