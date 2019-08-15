India to have Chief of Defence Staff, says Narendra Modi

national

In a major step, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the creation of a new post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for better coordination among Army, Navy and the Air Force

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the crowd during a ceremony to celebrate country's 73rd Independence Day, which marks the of the end of British colonial rule, at the Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2019. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: On Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the creation of a new post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for better coordination among Army, Navy and the Air Force.

"To further enhance coordination between our forces, I announce a big decision today, India will now have a Chief of Defence Staff- CDS. This is going to make the forces even more strong," Modi said his Independence Day speech at New Delhi.

In his Independence Day speech, Modi said that security forces are the pride of the country and asserted that the post will make the forces more effective. "This is going to make the forces even more effective," PM Modi said.

Here are some highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation

One nation, one constitution spirit has become a reality after scrapping of provisions of Article 370 and India is proud of it

Population explosion' causes new challenges for coming generations, central and state governments should launch measures to deal with it

There is a 'huge' scope for improvement in the tourism sector, everyone should visit at least 15 tourist destinations within India by 2022

Chief of Defence Staff to ensure coordination and provide effective leadership to three services will be created.

India does not want to wait too long for incremental progress. A high jump is needed, our thought process has to be expanded

Our aim is to reach among the first 50 nations in ease of doing business

The scrapping of triple talaq will help Muslim women live a better life; the decision should not be seen through a political prism

India is strongly fighting against those supporting terrorism

India is not the only target of terrorism in the region; countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have also been affected

If 2014-19 was an era to fulfil people's needs, the time since 2019 is about meeting aspirations and dreams

Every effort made to remove corruption and black money is welcome; these are menaces that have ruined India for 70 years

The government should have a minimal role in people's lives

Let our people have the freedom of pursuing their own aspirations, let the right eco-system be made in this regard

India will soon become open defecation free country

