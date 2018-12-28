India Vs Australia 3rd Test: Pat Cummins' four for leave India tottering at 54/5 in 2nd innings

cricket

Pat Cummins (4/10) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia in the second innings. Australia were earlier bowled out for 151 in their first innings in reply to India's 447 for seven declared

Australia's paceman Pat Cummins (C) celebrates taking wicket of India's batsman Cheteshwar Pujara with a teammate Usman Khawaja (L) during day three of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India in Melbourne. Pic/AFP

India were tottering at 54 for five in their second innings at stumps on day three of the third cricket Test against Australia here on Friday.

India are now leading Australia by 346 runs with five wickets in hand and two full days play remaining. Debutant Mayank Agarwal, who struck a half-century in the first innings, was batting on 28 and giving him company was Rishabh Pant on 6.

Pat Cummins (4/10) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia in the second innings. Australia were earlier bowled out for 151 in their first innings in reply to India's 447 for seven declared.

Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 443/7 declared & 54 for 5 in 27 overs (Mayank Agarwal 28 batting, Rishabh Pant 6 batting; Pat Cummins 4/10). Australia 1st innings: 151 all out in 66.5 overs (Tim Paine 22; Jasprit Bumrah 6/33).

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever