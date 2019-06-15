India vs Pakistan: 5 Indian batsmen who tormented Pakistan

cricket-world-cup

Revisiting the glory days, we have a look at the top run batsmen for India who has demolished the traditionally strong pace attack of Pakistan over the years

Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly

Cricket matches especially India vs Pakistan contests have been nail-biting and high run scoring as both the team try their best to get one over each other. Over the years, Indian batsman has scored a ton of runs taking Pakistan's famous bowling attack to the cleaners. Here we have a look at the top 5 Indians who have amassed the highest number of runs for India against Pakistan.

Sachin Tendulkar

India’s legendary batsman Sachin undoubtedly tops the list. Having played against the Pakistan team for almost 24 years and between 1989 to 2015, Sachin Tendulkar scored 2526 runs against Pakistan for the Indian team in 67 innings. His highest score against the neighbours is 141 runs. Sachin’s averages around 40.9 and in the process had a very impressive strike rate of 87.49.

Rahul Dravid

India’s wall and the mainstay of the Indian middle order during the 2000’s Rahul Dravid played the Pakistani pace battery in 55 innings between the period of 1996-2009. Dravid fell short by a mere run short of reaching the milestone of scoring 1900 against the sub-continental rivals. Averaging 36.51 and striking the ball at 67.17, Dravid’s highest score was 107 against Indians arch rivals.

Mohammad Azharuddin

The prolific Indian batsman between the 15 years he played for the Indian team between 1985-2000 scored 1657 runs for India against Pakistan in his 59 innings he played against them. With the highest score of 101, Azhar averaged 31.86 for the men in blue with a strike rate of 67.68.

Sourav Ganguly

Another one from India’s golden 4 generations and famously known as Dada, Sourav Ganguly has been creating havoc in the Pakistani bowling attack for quite some time. The prince of Bengal played for the Indian team between 1996-2007 and scored1652 in 50 innings against Pakistan. Dada’s highest score against Pakistan is 141 runs with an average of 35.14 and a strike rate of 71.82.

Yuvraj Singh

Recently retired Indian southpaw Yuvraj Singh was very promising for India in the big matches, especially against Pakistan. In the 38 innings he played against Pakistan between 2003-2012, Yuvraj Singh amassed 1360 runs with the highest score of 107* averaging 42.50 along with a massive strike rate of 93.47.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates