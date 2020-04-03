India vs Pakistan battles: From India topping fierce Pak pace attack in 1992, Sachin's masterful 98 in 2003

The pre-match buzz of an India-Pakistan match or a series drums up quite a crescendo weeks before the two teams actually arrive. Add the element of a contest between the two cricketing powerhouses in a World Cup and the noise level and anticipation reaches fever pitch!

For Indian cricket fans across the country, Star Sports, India’s leading broadcaster and the “Home of Cricket” now presents ‘Mauka Mania’, a week-long opportunity to relive not one, but several of these cricketing battles between India and Pakistan including nail-biting matches from the ICC World Cups and the Asia Cup.

The epic 1992 Benson and Hedges ICC World Cup saw the introduction of coloured clothing, the white ball, black side screen, floodlights and an alteration to fielding restrictions and the World Cup as we knew it changed forever. In 1992, under the bright lights of the hallowed cricket stadiums in Australia, with only one win from the first 5 games, Pakistan’s chances looked bleak and looked likely of being knocked out in the group stages itself. This Pakistan team, despite missing the services of strike bowler Waqar Younis had enough firepower with the skipper Imran Khan who was ably backed by Wasim Akram, and Aquib Javed. This much talked about pace attack was stopped by an inspired Indian side who played disciplined cricket and beat Pakistan handily by 43 runs. Fans can tune in to the Star Sports network on April 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM IST to relive such epic encounters from the 1992 World Cup between one of sport’s most storied rivalries.

In keeping with the action, cricket fans across the country can also soak up the atmosphere on April 5th and revisit the 1996 World Cup clash between the two rival cricketing nations when Ajay Jadeja launched an onslaught against Waqar Younis towards the end of the innings and became a poster boy overnight. The same match also contained possibly one of the most talked-about and loved moments for any Indian cricket fan when the Pakistani captain Aamir Sohail lost his cool and gestured towards Venkatesh Prasad after smashing him for a boundary. The Indian pacer delivered a befitting response cleaning up Sohail in the next delivery showing him the way back to the pavilion. The loss of the skipper’s wicket triggered a Pakistan batting collapse and India eventually won the match by 39 runs.

While Pakistan have a winning record when it comes to bilateral clashes, India hold the upper hand against their arch-rivals when it comes to ICC and ACC tournaments. The Men in Blue are undefeated against their neighbours in ICC World Cups and World T20s winning in all 12 meetings. In contrast, Pakistan did better in the Asia Cup winning five matches.

When fans in India talk cricket, the clashes between India and Pakistan are never far from their minds. Whether it is the victory in the Benson & Hedges Cup Final in 1985, The Little Master, Sachin Tendulkar’s 98 at Centurion in 2003, Indian fans cannot discuss cricket without bringing up any victory against their arch-rival Pakistan.

The ‘Mauka Mania’ week will present the opportunity to these very fans to relive and discuss some of these great cricketing moments between two storied rivals. A week of unmissable Indian cricket for any fan who now get the chance to be a part of cricket folklore and watch some epic cricket battles.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates