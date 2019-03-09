India wear camouflage caps, donate match fee to National Defence Fund

cricket

Captain Virat Kohli urged everyone to contribute towards the National Defence Fund so that the money could be used for the welfare of the families of the slain CRPF Personnel

MS Dhoni flaunts a camouflage army cap

As a mark of respect for the CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in the Pulwama terrorist attack, the Indian cricketers yesterday sported special Army caps during the third ODI against Australia and donated their match fee to the National Defence Fund.

Captain Virat Kohli urged everyone to contribute towards the National Defence Fund so that the money could be used for the welfare of the families of the slain CRPF Personnel. It is learnt that the idea for this tribute was floated by MS Dhoni, who holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever