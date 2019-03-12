India were granted permission to wear camouflage caps: ICC

cricket

MS Dhoni. Pic/AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) yesterday said India was granted permission to wear camouflage military caps in the third ODI against Australia as a tribute to the country's armed forces, a gesture which Pakistan has objected to.

On Friday, the Indian team sported military caps as a mark of respect to the CRPF personnel who were killed in the Pulwama terror attack and donated its match fee to the National Defence Fund.

"The BCCI sought permission from the ICC to wear the caps as part of a fundraising drive and in memory of fallen soldiers who have died, which was granted," ICC's General Manager Strategic Communications Claire Furlong said in a statement.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had sent a strongly-worded letter to the ICC, calling for action against India for wearing the caps. "They took permission from ICC for some other purpose and used it to do something else, which is not acceptable," PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said on Sunday in Karachi.

