India witnesses partial lunar eclipse or ardha chandra grahan on early Wednesday

A lunar eclipse phenomenon occurs when the Moon passes directly behind Earth and into its shadow. This occurs only when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are exactly or very closely aligned, with Earth between the other two

Lunar eclipse. Pic/Satej Shinde

New Delhi: India on early Wednesday witnessed a partial lunar eclipse that is called ardh chandra grahan in Hindi for few hours. The partial lunar eclipse, which is said to be the last of 2019, started at around 1.31 am on July 17 night and will be ending before dawn on Wednesday. The eclipse gradually grew and was at its peak at 3 am and it exactly looked as if a chunk of the Moon has been bitten off. It was around 3 am the eclipse was an easy-to-watch astronomical event.

Lunar eclipse. Pic/Satej Shinde

According to the Hindu tradition, no religious or auspicious practice is performed at the time of the lunar eclipse. Many famous temples across the country also remain closed, with the face of the deity covered during the period. People performing puja are instructed to do it before or after the eclipse. During lunar eclipse, people are advised to take a bath before and after the lunar eclipse. They also avoid cooking or consuming food during that period.

