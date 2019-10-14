MENU

Indian American Abhijit Banerjee wins Nobel Prize for Economics 2019 along with two others

Updated: Oct 14, 2019, 16:13 IST | PTI

Banerjee, 58, was educated at the University of Calcutta, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Harvard University, where he received his Ph.D in 1988

Abhijit Banerjee. Pic courtesy/AFP
Abhijit Banerjee. Pic courtesy/AFP

Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer jointly won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize on Monday "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

"The research conducted by this year's Laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty. In just two decades, their new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics, which is now a flourishing field of research," said the Nobel committee in a statement.

Interesting facts about Abhijit Banerjee

Banerjee, 58, was educated at the University of Calcutta, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Harvard University, where he received his Ph.D in 1988.

He is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to his profile on the MIT website.

In 2003, Banerjee founded the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), along with Duflo and Sendhil Mullainathan, and he remains one of the lab's directors.

He also served on the UN Secretary-General's High-level Panel of Eminent Persons on the Post-2015 Development Agenda.

