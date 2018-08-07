Indian Army Major, three soldiers killed in Kashmir border fight at LoC

national

The spokesman said that the militants were given cover fire by the Pakistan Army by resorting to ceasefire violation to divert the attention of the troops on the LoC

Representational Picture

An Indian Army Major and three soldiers were killed in a gun battle that also left two militants dead on Tuesday when an incursion bid from Pakistan was foiled on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence official said. Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said a group of militants tried to infiltrate to this side of the LoC in Bandipora's Gurez sector, some 180 km north of Srinagar.



"They were challenged when they were seen attempting to infiltrate into our side of the LoC. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed while two others are still trapped in the cordon laid around them.



"Four soldiers including a major and three other ranks were martyred in this operation," Kalia said. Sources said para commandos were rushed to augment the troops engaged in the gunfight on the border sector that usually remains peaceful. The identities of the dead soldiers were being withheld till their families are informed.



The spokesman said the militants were given cover fire by the Pakistan Army by resorting to ceasefire violation to divert the attention of the troops on the LoC.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever