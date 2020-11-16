Indian boxing team relish Indian cuisine in Italy for Diwali 2020. See photos

The 27-member Indian boxing contingent, who are in Assisi, Italy for a 52-day exposure trip, celebrated Diwali in a traditional way.

Star boxer Amit Panghal said: "Everybody loves to be with family during festival time but Indian team is also our family and we had a lot of fun. We had Indian style food cooked for us on this special occasion like poori, kheer and everything which gave us little to miss home."

The 27-member boxing contingent, which has been training in a bio-secure environment since last month, celebrated the festival of lights in a traditional way and also enjoyed some sumptuous Indian cuisine during Diwali.

Asian Games bronze medallist Pooja Rani said, “It was a wonderful celebration especially during these tough times of Covid-19. Everyone enjoyed the celebration and as we have been training here in a bio-secure environment, things like these make us positive and happy. The focus will now again be on training as we want to make the most of this opportunity.”

Inputs from IANS

