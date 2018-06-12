Indian captain Virat Kohli to endorse male grooming products

Dipti Jagdev Shah, Senior Marketing Director and Business Head, Philips Personal Care, said: "To associate with Virat Kohli is a natural choice"

Virat Kohli/AFP

Indian cricket skipper and youth idol Virat Kohli has been announced as brand ambassador for the male grooming product range for Philips India.

In the build-up to the launch of the latest range of Philips Trimmers BT 3000, Kohli said in a statement: "I am very excited and proud to be associated with an iconic brand like Philips. I love my beard to be always perfectly styled," he said, adding that he likes products which help him groom his beard into any style that feels right to him. The brand values Virat as a key influencer to drive it among millennials.

Dipti Jagdev Shah, Senior Marketing Director and Business Head, Philips Personal Care, said: "To associate with Virat Kohli is a natural choice - his beard is the most loved aspect of this stylish youth icon and Virat personifies our brand philosophy of the modern man flawlessly."

