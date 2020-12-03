Search

Indian chess Olympiad team finally get medals

Updated: 03 December, 2020 13:30 IST | IANS | Chennai

The FIDE Online Olympiad gold medals for the Indian chess team have finally arrived and the delivery was taken after paying customs duty


This picture has been used for representational purpose

The FIDE Online Olympiad gold medals for the Indian chess team have finally arrived and the delivery was taken after paying customs duty, said the team’s non-playing captain Grandmaster (GM) Srinath Narayanan.

“The Indian team comprised 13 members, including me. Today I got 12 medals and paid customs duty of R6,200 for all the medals. I paid the courier company DHL which had already paid the duty,” Narayanan said.

First Published: 03 December, 2020 08:15 IST

