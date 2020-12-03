Indian chess Olympiad team finally get medals

This picture has been used for representational purpose

The FIDE Online Olympiad gold medals for the Indian chess team have finally arrived and the delivery was taken after paying customs duty, said the team’s non-playing captain Grandmaster (GM) Srinath Narayanan.

“The Indian team comprised 13 members, including me. Today I got 12 medals and paid customs duty of R6,200 for all the medals. I paid the courier company DHL which had already paid the duty,” Narayanan said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news