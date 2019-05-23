Indian Cricket team in high spirits in the UK as they begin their preparations for the World Cup

cricket-world-cup

The Indian Cricket team landed in the UK as they begin preparations for the ICC World Cup2019 set to be hosted by England

Indian Cricket Team

The Indian team, led by Virat Kohli, looked dapper in suits and matching shoes as it posed for a group photograph on its arrival here for the cricket World Cup.

As they touched down in London on Wednesday, the 15-member squad, as well as its support staff, shared social media posts, which reflected the mood in the camp.

"Jet set World Cup," wrote vice-captain Rohit Sharma in an Instagram post in which he was seen posing with a fit-again Kedar Jadhav and chinaman Kuldeep Yadav.

While Jadhav shared photos of himself posing like his favorite actor Salman Khan on his Instagram account, all-rounder Hardik Pandya wrote, "On the go, England, we're coming" on one of his also photos.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a video seen of himself, in which he was seen singing a song as he knocked on pacer Jasprit Bumrah's door asking him to come out.

"Can you guys guess how Jassi will save my life?" Dhawan wrote in the post. Bumrah replied, "Especially after a long flight."

In another post, Sharma asked Dinesh Karthik to wear his uniform properly, tongue perfectly-in-cheek.

Skipper Kohli posted a team photo, as did many others.

Two-time champions India will play two practice matches against New Zealand (May 25) and Bangladesh (May 28) before starting their tournament campaign against South Africa on June 5.

In 2015, India had reached the semifinals, where they lost to eventual champions Australia.

The Indian squad comprises Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (v/c), Shikhar Dhawan, K.L. Rahul, Vijay Shankar, M.S. Dhoni (w/k), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami.

Here are some tweets which showcase how the team looked classy en route to the World Cup 2019:

