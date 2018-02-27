Indian Embassy awaits 'clearance' to bring back Sridevi's mortal remains

India's envoy to the United Arab Emirates, Navdeep Puri says the actor's body will be returned only after due legal process is completed



Mourners have gathered at Anil Kapoor's bungalow in Juhu, as they wait for Sridevi's mortal remains to return to Mumbai. Pic/Sameer Markande

There could be a further delay in the return of actor Sridevi's mortal remains, with the Dubai police informing the Indian Embassy that another 'clearance' was awaited before it could release the body.

Maintaining that the Embassy and Consulate are working closely with the authorities in Dubai to expedite the return of Sridevi's body, Indian envoy to the UAE Navdeep Suri told PTI that they have been informed that the Dubai police can release it only after receiving another 'clearance'. Suri did not specify what type of 'clearance' was required.

"It is their internal process. We do not know," he said, adding that it was difficult to give any timeline as the UAE authorities were following due process.

The Dubai government's media office said on Twitter, 'Following the completion of post mortem analysis, Dubai police headquarters today stated that the death of the Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment's bath tub following loss of consciousness.'

