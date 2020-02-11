Indian female cricketer Shafali Verma's fangirl moment with Sachin Tendulkar in Melbourne

Teenage sensation Shafali Verma fulfilled her childhood dream of meeting her idol Sachin Tendulkar when she caught up with the Master Blaster in Australia. The 16-year-old clicked a picture with Sachin Tendulkar and uploaded it on her Instagram account with a heart-warming post.

"The reason i took up this game was because of Sachin sir. My whole family has not just idolised and but literally worshipped him. Today is a special day for me that i got to meet my childhood hero. It was a dream come true for me. @sachintendulkar," wrote Shafali in her caption to the photo.

On November 9th 2019, Shafali had broken Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record when she became the youngest Indian to slam a half-century in international cricket when she scored a belligerent 49-ball 73 against West Indies.

Shafali Verma will be in action at the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as a Harmanpreet Kaur-led team India launch their bid for a first World Cup title. Catch the action live on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar from 21st February 2020 onwards.

