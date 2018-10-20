Indian Idol 10 contestant Neelanjana Ray sings while Pyarelal ji plays the violin

television

Neelanjana Ray and Pyarelal

The top 8 contestants from Sony Entertainment Television's singing reality show Indian Idol 10 will take the viewers on a musical extravaganza this weekend with melodious songs from Laxmikant- Pyarelal's life. For the first time in this season, the upcoming episode will feature a 40-piece orchestra which will create magical musical experience along with presence of legendary composer Pyarelal ji.

It was a moment of honor for the young contestant Neelanjana Ray from Kolkata to perform on the famous track 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram' which mesmerized everyone including Pyarelal Ji and the judges. Neelanjana received special appreciation from Pyarelal Ji to wherein she requested him to come on stage and play the violin as she sang 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai'. Everyone on the sets including judges Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani got emotional after witnessing the soulful performance. Anu Malik was almost in tears when he saw the legend performing the iconic song live in front of him.

When the handsome host Maniesh asked Pyarelal ji does he even sing the song now, he happily replied that he recites these lines daily to his wife when they go for a walk. Maniesh immediately got his wife on the stage and shook a leg with her while Pyarelal ji played the violin. This moment will go in the history of Indian Idol.

It was an iconic episode Pyarelal Ji from the sets of Indian Idol said, "I am happily married for 52 years now and this song is dedicated to my wife. Very few people know that I sing this song for my wife every evening when we go for a walk."

