Indian Idol 10 contestants pay tribute to Kumar Sanu

Indian Idol 10 contestants will be seen paying tribute to popular singer Kumar Sanu on the reality show by singing a medley of his 50 chartbusters

Kumar Sanu

Indian Idol 10 contestants will be seen paying tribute to popular singer Kumar Sanu on the reality show by singing a medley of his 50 chartbusters. This weekend, the Top 6 contestants of the show will be seen crooning along with Sanu, who made a reappearance as a special guest for the Return of Kumar Sanu episode of Indian Idol 10, read a statement.

Sanu, known for songs like Mera dil bhi kitna pagal hai and Humko sirf tumse pyaar hai, said: "It feels really nice to be back on 'Indian Idol 10'. It's incredible the way all the contestants performed the medley of my songs in one go."

Last week, Indian Idol 10 contestants throw an impromptu bachelor party for soon-to-be-wed comedy star Kapil Sharma who was on the show prior to his upcoming nuptials and his grand come back on Sony Entertainment Television. Speaking about the celebration a very happy and excited Kapil Sharma said, "Thank you so much everyone for all this love you've showered on me. And all of you – the contestants, judges of Indian Idol and the audience are invited to my wedding!"

