Indian Idol 10 go all Yamla Pagla Deewana!

television

Renowned bollywood legend Dharmendra with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol will take the Indian Idol 10 contestants, judges and the audiences on a roller coaster ride of entertainment

Cast of Yamla Pagla Deewana with Indian Idol 10 judges

The upcoming weekend of Indian Idol 10 assures to be one of the most entertaining episode for the viewers. Renowned bollywood legend Dharmendra with his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol will take the contestants, judges and the audiences on a roller coaster ride of entertainment. Everyone present on the set witnessed the amazing presence of the legend and also saw some amazing performances from the Top 12 contestants.

Watch out for the dance competition between Maniesh Paul, Sunny and Bobby Deol; Dharmendra’s shayrana andaaz with Anu Malik, Maniesh Paul’s crazy spontaneity, Saumya’s mind-blowing performance after which Sunny Deol hugs him tightly and some wonderful moments on the show.

The film will mark the return of Deol trio - Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol - on the silver screen after 5 years. The quirky posters showed Deols sporting funny expressions, be it of mischief, of worry, or of frustration. The first film of the franchise was released in 2011 and the second part, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, came out in 2013.

Apart from this Punjabi clan, YPDPS will also give us a glimpse of some superstars like Shatrughna Sinha, evergreen Rekha, and Salman Khan. Sonakshi Sinha too was spotted grooving to the beats of 'Rafta Rafta Dekho,' a peppy song sung by none other than Kishore Kumar, from 1973 film Kahaani Kismat Ki, along with Rekha, Salman, and Dharmendra.

Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd., Intercut Entertainment, Pen present an Intercut Entertainment production and A Soham Rockstar Entertainment release 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' is produced by Sunny Deol, Kamayani Punia Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra and Jayantila Gada (Pen India Limited). The film is slated to release on 31st August 2018.

Also Read: Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Trailer: Madness, Phir Se

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates