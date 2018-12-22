Indian Idol 10: Shah Rukh Khan requests Salman Ali to sing My Name Is Khan song Sajda

television

Almost every Bollywood celebrity who has come on the show has praised Salman Ali for his singing skills. And this time it was Shah Rukh Khan!

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Ali

We have often witnessed fans requesting their favorite Bollywood celebrity to perform their signature dance step or say a famous dialogue from their movie. But it's very rare when a Bollywood celebrity actually requests a fan to perform.

The same was experienced by Indian Idol contestant Salman Ali when Shah Rukh Khan along with his 'Zero' co-stars made a special appearance on Indian Idol 10 finale. Salman is a very promising singer and is adored by all for his simplicity and singing talent. Almost every Bollywood celebrity who has come on the show has praised Salman for his singing skills.

After the mind-blowing performance by Salman Ali, Shahrukh Khan requested him to sing his favorite song 'Sajda' from My Name is Khan. Though King Khan admitted that he does not get time to watch TV he had heard Salman sing the song. He loved the way Salman had sung so Shah Rukh wanted to hear him sing live. Even Shah Rukh Khan was all praises for the upcoming singer and even lip-synced on 'Sajda' song. Shah Rukh also joked that he does get a chance to praise 'Salman' too often.

Later Salman told Shah Rukh that 'Sajda' song is very special for him. It has been very lucky song for him as he sang this song in the audition round when he began with his journey of Indian Idol. Thereby, singing it again for SRK on the sets in the finale episode on the behest of his favourite actor was the best moment for Salman Ali.

