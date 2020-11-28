Indian Idol 12: COVID-19 frontline fighter's daughter Sayli Kamble finds her place in the reality show

Indian Idol has always been a stress buster. Keeping that in mind, Sony Entertainment television decided to come back with another season of the singing reality show in this difficult time to change the 'mausam' of the nation. One of the contestants, Sayli Kamble, not only shone during the auditions with her singing, but also when she told the story of how her father drives an ambulance for COVID patients.

Sayli's father is a driver in the Navy, but due to the pandemic he started driving an ambulance for the hospital associated with the navy to help COVID patients. Sayli has been learning music since she was very young and her dream is to make her parents proud with whatever she does. When she got selected her father was so proud of her that he placed that mike on his ambulance.

All three judges found her performance to be excellent. They found her musical notes to be crystal clear. While expressing her happiness she said, "With Indian Idol, I want to make my parents proud. They have been my support system, have always encouraged me. With Indian Idol my dream is fulfilled and I want to fullfil their dreams also."

Keep watching Indian Idol for Sayli Kamble as a contestant of the show from November 28, 8 pm onwards.

