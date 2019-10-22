Indian Idol: Vishal Dadlani reacts to man kissing Neha Kakkar forcibly

In a recent episode of Indian Idol, a man forcibly kissed the show's judge, Neha Kakkar. Co-judge Vishal Dadlani has strongly reacted to the incident on Twitter. The musician said that he wanted to call the police but Neha Kakkar let him go.

Speaking about the incident on Twitter, a user asked him why he didn't hit the man. He also said, "I hope he was not let off easily." To which, Vishal Dadlani said, the guy needs "psychiatric help."

Vishal's reply read: "I suggested that the Police be called, but Neha decided to let the guy off the hook. He definitely needs psychiatric help, and we will try to help him get that if we can. #IndianIdol11 [sic]"

I suggested that the Police be called, but Neha decided to let the guy off the hook. He definitely needs psychiatric help, and we will try to help him get that, if we can. #IndianIdol11 https://t.co/CiCLy7u787 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 20, 2019

The users are fuming on social media about this incident, and even blaming the channel for airing this as their promo. Many have even connected the dots with Anu Malik being allegedly accused of sexual harassment in the #MeToo case.

"When a TV channel telecast these types of incidents for TRP, When Sony hires Anu Malik as a Judge of the show, who has been accused of misconduct what kind of message we are sending to people that one can misbehave or assault a woman and get away with it," a user wrote.

Another even blamed the channel for being opportunistic and cashing in on the TRPs. "It was a well-planned drama to increase the TRP rating. Otherwise, they would have handed him to the police. #Indianidol11," wrote another.

While this incident took place, host Aditya Narayan also tried to intervene. The man claimed to be Neha's fan and also had her name inked on his hand.

Talking about Neha Kakkar, she has been judging many reality shows and has many songs to her credit.

