Journalist Ravish Kumar wins Ramon Magsaysay award, Twitterati celebrates

Renowned journalist Ravish Kumar wins Ramon Magsaysay Award. Pic/Ravish Kumar's Facebook

A senior journalist Ravish Kumar won the Ramon Magsaysay Award this year. It is regarded as an Asian version of the Nobel Prize. He won it along with four others. The four other winners of the award are Ko Swe Win from Myanmar, Raymundo Pujante Cayabyab from the Philippines, Angkhana Neelapaijit from Thailand, and Kim Jong-Ki from South Korea.

The award citation by the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation said that Ravish Kumar is the senior executive editor at NDTV and is one of the most influential journalists in the country.

These are the five recipients of Asia’s premier prize and highest honor, the 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Awardees. #RamonMagsaysayAward pic.twitter.com/HrLG1qVt6L — Ramon Magsaysay Award (@MagsaysayAward) August 2, 2019

The citation said that "If you have become the voice of the people, you are a journalist." It added, "In a media environment threatened by an interventionist state, toxic with jingoist partisans, trolls and purveyors of 'fake news,' and where the competition for market ratings has put the premium on 'media personalities,' 'tabloidisation,' and audience-pandering sensationalism, Ravish has been most vocal on insisting that the professional values of sober, balanced, fact-based reporting be upheld in practice."

Twitterati celebrated by posting congratulatory messages on the micro-blogging site.

Congratulations to @ravishndtv and @ndtv for the prestigious #RamonMagsaysayAward one of genuine and most deserving https://t.co/a8s2d8jWv4 — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) August 2, 2019

Ramon Magsaysay Award is Asia's premier award which celebrates transformative leadership in Asia and greatness of spirit. The award is named after the third Philippine president and is given in his memory and to honour his leadership skills.

(with inputs from PTI)

