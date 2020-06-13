Indian man killed, two injured in Indo-Nepal border firing

The Nepalese border guarding force on Friday opened fire on a crowd killing a 22-year-old Indian man and injuring two others following an altercation, sparking tension on the Indo-Nepal Border along Bihar's Sitamarhi district. The border guarding force — Nepalese Armed Police Force — has also detained a person identified as 45-year-old Lagan Yadav after the incident, Indian officials said.

The incident comes in the midst of a raging boundary row between the two countries with India sternly asking Nepal not to resort to any "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims after Kathmandu released a new political map laying claim over Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura. New Delhi maintains that these were part of Uttarakhand while Kathmandu, in its recent map, had shown them as part of Western Nepal. India had published its new map of the border region in November, after it divided Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh into two union territories. The map had incorporated these areas of Uttarakhand, the territories disputed with Nepal, within India's borders.

Giving details about the incident at Sitamarhi district, 134 kms from Patna, Kumar Rajesh Chandra, director general of Sashastra Seema Bal, a force looking after the 1,751-km India-Nepal frontier, said the incident took place around 8:40 am "deep inside Nepalese territory". The situation is normal now and local commanders of both sides got in touch immediately, Chandra told PTI in New Delhi. "We have submitted a report to the MHA on the basis of preliminary findings and our nearest border post, that is about 1.5 km from the incident site, is keeping an eye on the matter," the SSB DG said.

Inspector General of the SSB looking after the Patna Frontier, Sanjay Kumar, said that the incident took place between locals and the Armed Police Force of Nepal.

